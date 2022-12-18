CHESWOLD, Del.- Delaware State Police arrested 23-year-old Zion Cole of Smyrna Saturday night.
Cole was driving in Cheswold in the area of Route 13 and Main Street.
A trooper pulled him over with his car having a headlight out.
The trooper smelled marijuana and found drugs and a loaded handgun in the car.
Cole was taken into custody and charged with six crimes:
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Failure to Have Two Head Lamps
- Operation of an Unregistered Motor Vehicle
- Failure to Have Insurance
Cole was arraigned and released without bail.