Zion Cole
Courtesy: Delaware State Police

CHESWOLD, Del.- Delaware State Police arrested 23-year-old Zion Cole of Smyrna Saturday night.

Cole was driving in Cheswold in the area of Route 13 and Main Street.

A trooper pulled him over with his car having a headlight out.

The trooper smelled marijuana and found drugs and a loaded handgun in the car.

Cole was taken into custody and charged with six crimes:

  • Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Failure to Have Two Head Lamps
  • Operation of an Unregistered Motor Vehicle
  • Failure to Have Insurance

Cole was arraigned and released without bail.