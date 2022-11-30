Traffic Studies Could Bring Changes To Milton

MILTON, Del.- Once quiet streets of Milton are not expected to be so silent much longer.
The Milton Town Council has done multiple traffic studies on more than twenty intersections around town, including Federal and Union streets and Lavinia and Mulberry streets.
This is all in preparation as Milton plans on growth through housing developments and new restaurants. Proposed changes from the traffic study include more stop signs and lights, to even roundabouts.
Some locals like Shawn Carr say that traffic has gotten worse throughout the years, and reevaluating traffic in town is necessary.
"I've been here thirty seven years and I've seen a lot of changes. You used to walk down the street and not even see ten cars pass you," he said. "Now, it's a hundred every minute."
But other locals like Todd Bean say things are fine the way they are, at least for now.
"What we see now is sufficient," he said. "That will have to be gauged as the population grows. I don't want to see any more stop signs and I think we only have one stop light and I don't think we need anymore."