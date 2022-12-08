MILTON, Del.- With a proposed Four Winds Farm Development still being discussed, Sussex County Planning & Zoning pulled apart some findings from a traffic study on Shingle Point Road.
Four Winds Farm, if approved would have over 300 single family lots on 169 acres of land.
There are some neighbors who are concerned that traffic will only get worse if the development is built.
The study found that there would be delays especially during peak morning and early evening hours.
A roundabout is recommended for the intersection of Shingle Point Road and Route 30 if the development is built.