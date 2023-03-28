LEWES, Del. - A few roads and trails will be temporarily closed in Cape Henlopen State Park beginning Thursday. The park says the closures are to allow for paving repairs that will help to improve areas around the park in preparation for the summer.
Affected areas include the bike loop at the fishing pier split, the bike loop near Tower 7 and Dune Road, and the intersection of Post Lane and Bay Road. The fishing pier will still be accessible with a detour.
The park says these areas are expected to reopen early Friday.