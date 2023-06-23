Tram Cars in Ocean City Still Need More Staff

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Whether you like the tram cars for there views or to just take a break from walking, the tram cars in Ocean City have been a staple on the boardwalk.
But now in Ocean City the tram cars are still understaffed as the summer season is in full swing. They are in need of more drivers and conductors.
One longtime visitor Mona Barry said the tram cars always made things more convenient for her family.
"We used to bring the girls here all the time when they were little when you have smaller kids a lot of walking doesn't go very far with them, so we always use the tram when we came," Barry said.
Terry McGean, the City Manager in Ocean City said this issue is something they need to solve sooner than later because the tram cars help the deficit the transportation division already has.
"We do not generate income with our buses, the bus fare does not cover the cost of operating the bus system," McGean said. "So the excess money we make from the trams helps to offset that loss."
The town is trying to remedy this problem by offering time and a half to current employees and awarding a $250 bonus for new and current employees.
Some like Diana Chelsea said the trams aren't the only way to get around on the boardwalk.
"I think it's a motorized vehicle that you could use and even bicycles that you can use on the boardwalk," Chelsea said. "If you're able to walk, it's always nice to be able to enjoy walking the boardwalk."
But those options don't fill the towns coffers and for a lot of people the tram is their top preference.
"The tram is really a great option to have in places like Ocean City, where there's a lot of walking," Barry said.
Since the town of Ocean City announced they were adding the $250 bonus, they said they have received five new applicants and they will keep looking for applicants until all the positions are filled.