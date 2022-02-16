DELAWARE- A proposal for new legislation is stirring up some controversy in the First State as Senate Bill 227 would require a student-athlete to participate in a sports team specific to the biological sex he or she was assigned at or near birth.
The debate surrounding how to include transgender athletes in sports has been a topic of discussion both locally and nationally for some time, but in Delaware, many people argue it's discriminatory against the transgender community.
State Sen. Bryant Richardson sponsors the bill, alongside Rep. Tim Dukes.
"Men are stronger and usually faster than women and that's been proven many times over," said Sen. Richardson. "You know, I don't see how anybody can look at this bill or look at what's going on and think that it's fair to women athletes."
If this proposal passes, males who identify as female will not be allowed to play on girl sports teams at the high school level. The bill would also allow any athlete who feels they were unfairly harmed by the participation of a trans athlete to sue individuals, schools, school districts, and institutions of higher education.
Violating an executive order President Biden first signed when he took office on gender identity, saying:
"Children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to school sports."
SB 227 comes as Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer on the University of Pennsylvania’s women’s team, has been at the center of controversy since late last year. Thomas, who previously swam three seasons on the men's team at UPenn, has recently come in first in multiple women’s events and is likely to compete at the upcoming Ivy League and NCAA championships.
Co-founder of Rehoboth TransLiance organization, Kathy Carpenter Brown, said this is discriminatory against her LGBTQ+ community.
"I was a pretty good athlete, a Delaware athlete, captain of Indian River wrestling as a freshman, three-time captain of Cape Henlopen High School, and I wrestled for Delaware State University," Brown said. "Now, having said that, I wouldn't compete. If I were to go back into wrestling, I wouldn't compete in the women's leagues myself. I would compete with the men because I've already reached that pinnacle and I wouldn't, I want the best competition for me and I think that's what everybody's trying to achieve."
Proponents of the bill argue that female athletes are at a significant physical disadvantage than their transgender female counterparts. However, the ACLU of Delaware Staff Attorney Dwayne Bensing said a person's biological composition is not a good indicator of athletic performance.
"It's precisely because of this kind of legislation that isolates them, that demeans them, that keeps them from being fully themselves in the school setting," he said.
Sen. Sarah McBride, the first openly transgender state senator in U.S. history told WRDE in a statement that it's "both a cruel and unnecessary piece of legislation specifically designed to harass and intimidate transgender youth."
As of late november 2021, 37 states introduced bills restricting how transgender students play sports and nine of them have successfully passed those bills into law. Brown said the proposal is simply an uneducated one.
"There are males who look female and have female hormones without ever taking anything," Brown said. "There are females that have high testosterone levels without ever having a testosterone shot or testosterone pill, so this, this law is based on an uneducated, ill-informed perspective."
SB 227 is set to be reviewed by the Health & Social Services Committee led by Sen. McBride, which is currently made up of four democrats and two republicans.