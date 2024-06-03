ELLENDALE, Del. – A woman was trapped by her hair following a car crash in Ellendale Sunday evening.
On June 2, at 7:21 p.m., the Ellendale Fire Company, along with Sussex County EMS and the Delaware State Police Aviation Section, responded to a car crash with rollover in the 15000 block of South Union Church Road.
According to Ellendale Fire Company, past Fire Chief Moore was the first to arrive on the scene, confirming that one person was trapped in the car. Command 75 and Rescue 75-6 arrived to find a single female patient trapped upside down inside the car, which had significant intrusion into the passenger compartment. Complicating the extrication, the patient’s long hair had extended through the moonroof and was pinned under the car's weight, near her scalp.
Rescue crews from Ellendale’s Rescue 75-6 began stabilizing the car and preparing for the lift. Additional assistance was requested from the Bridgeville Volunteer Fire Company, Inc. Crews from Engine 75-3 and Engine/Tanker 75-8 also arrived to aid in the stabilization and extrication efforts. Working together, Ellendale and Bridgeville crews successfully lifted the car and freed the patient.
The woman was transferred to EMS and taken to a local hospital. Ellendale Fire Police closed the roadway for approximately 90 minutes to clear the car and debris from the scene.