OXFORD, Md. The Tred Avon Players (TAP) has announced that Susan Patterson as their Board of Directors.
According to TAP Patterson started volunteering in 2012 as an actor and board member. She has been apart of many productions over the past decade. In 2017 Patterson was named Vice President of the board. As president Patterson will take over the remaining term of John Norton who has recently retired to move to the west coast.
Patterson says “I can’t tell you how much we will miss John. His wealth of experience and commitment to our organization were immeasurable.”
Tred Avon Players is a non profit organization who's purpose is to enrich, educate and entertain its community and to provide a high- quality theater experience.