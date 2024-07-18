DELAWARE - The Tree for Every Delawarean Initiative (TEDI) is seeking funding proposals for tree-planting projects which will be completed in 2025.
Gov. John Carney launched TEDI in November 2021 intending to plant 1 million trees by 2030. Almost 200,000 trees have been planted through the initiative. TEDI has partnered with the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC).
DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin has high hopes for the initiative.
"TEDI plays an essential role in helping us reach our greenhouse gas reduction goals, along with transitioning to clean energy sources, energy efficiency and clean transportation as identified in Delaware’s Climate Action Plan."
According to DNREC, $240,000 will be awarded to the initiative in October. Including other funding sources and community efforts, 225,000 trees will have been planted by the end of 2024.
DNREC’s Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy will be accepting funding applications until Monday, August 26. Visit the TEDI website to call for a funding proposal along with tree trackers and tips on planting techniques.