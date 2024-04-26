MILFORD, Del. - Arbor Day School Poster Contest winners were announced at an Arbor Day Celebration at Abbott’s Mill Nature Center on Friday.
The Office of the Governor issued an Arbor Day Proclamation and made remarks before joining volunteers for a small ceremonial tree planting.
12 poster contest winners were announced.
"I draw it because I want to show that trees are terrific for spending the day outdoors because they give us shade and greenery and are home for a bunch of animals," says Olive B Loss Elementary Fifth Grader Ishan Goswami.
Delaware Forest Service sponsors the poster contest for grades K to 5 to raise awareness about the many benefits of trees.
"It's important to ingrain conservation efforts, tree planting efforts, everything outdoors, recreational opportunities, water quality, air quality, all into a young mind so that they can carry through and really be the next generation of land stewards for us," says State Forester Kyle Hoyd.
Each year, thousands of public, private, and home school students participate in the contest and receive free tree seedlings. The theme this year is “Trees are Terrific…For Outdoor Adventures!”
