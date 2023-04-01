SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Major damage was seen throughout Western and Central Sussex County after a suspected tornado touched down.
WRDE news crews and viewers reported wires down, destroyed structures, and trees into houses. A majority of the damage appears to be in the Bridgeville area. Other photos show farm equipment spewed across fields. A number of roads are closed due to debris as well.
Videos appear to show a tornado touching down in Bridgeville around 6 p.m. A second line of storms is forecast for 8-9 p.m.
The extent of the injuries and damages is unknown at this time, but multiple emergency crews are on active calls.