Weather Alert

...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM EDT... For the following areas... Coastal waters from Cape May NJ to Cape Henlopen DE out 20 nm... Coastal waters from Great Egg Inlet to Cape May NJ out 20 nm... Coastal waters from Little Egg Inlet to Great Egg Inlet NJ out 20 nm... Coastal waters from Manasquan Inlet to Little Egg Inlet NJ out 20 nm... Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE... Waters from Cape May NJ to Fenwick Island DE out 20 to 40 nm... Waters from Great Egg Inlet NJ to Cape May NJ out 20 to 40 nm... Waters from Little Egg Inlet NJ to Great Egg Inlet NJ out 20 to 40 nm from 20 to 40 NM... Waters from Manasquan Inlet NJ to Little Egg Inlet NJ out 20 to 40 nm... At 805 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing waterspouts were located along a line extending from Ship Bottom to near Atlantic City to near East Point, moving east at 50 knots. This line of storm has a history of producing winds in excess of 50 kt, large hail, and brief tornadoes. HAZARD...Waterspouts, wind gusts in excess of 50 knots, and large hail. SOURCE...Marine weather spotter. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Boats could suffer significant structural damage in high winds and hail. Small craft could capsize in suddenly higher waves. Locations impacted include... Atlantic City, Five Fathoms Buoy, Buoy 2fb, Little Egg Reef, Atlantic City Reef, Buoy 4fb, Buoy 3fb, Great Egg Inlet, Deepwater Reef, Cape May Point, Great Egg Reef, Ocean City Reef, Wildwood, Beach Haven, The Lump, 28- Mile Wreck, Little Egg Inlet, Buoy Ge, Cape May Reef and Brigantine. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for southern New Jersey...and the adjacent coastal waters. Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes. && WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE; HAIL...>.75IN; WIND...50KTS