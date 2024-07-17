BERLIN, Md. - Trial and hearing dates have been set in the case against Tyler Mailloux after several appeals and delays that finished in June.
Judge Brett Wilson, along with legal counsel for both the state and the defense, agreed to schedule a new motions hearing on Nov. 21 at a status hearing Monday in Worcester County Circuit Court. Then a 13-day trial March 3 to 19 will follow.
Mailloux faces 17 traffic charges in the death of Gavin Knupp. July 11 marked two years since the 14-year-old Ocean Pines resident was stuck and killed by a driver.