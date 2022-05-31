DELAWARE--'State v. Kathleen McGuiness' is set to take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Superior Court in Wilmington Tuesday.
McGuiness was indicted on five criminal charges last October for the alleged misuse of public funds, including: violation of the state's official code of conduct, felony theft, non compliance with procurement law, official misconduct, and witness intimidation.
McGuiness had previously filed a motion on March 11 asking Superior Court Judge William Carpenter Jr. to dismiss the act of intimidation offense. The motion was discussed, but not formerly considered at the hearing on April 7.
McGuiness continues to deny all accusations against her.
The Delaware Department of Justice said the investigation began a year ago, after about 12 whistleblowers came forward.
If convicted on all counts, Kathleen McGuiness could face up to 13 years in prison.