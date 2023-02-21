OCEAN CITY, MD. - Trimper Rides in Ocean City has announced that their grand re-opening for their 130th season will take place on April 8 at noon.
The re-opening falls on the park's 3rd annual Trimper Rides Easter Weekend event, where guests will partake in egg hunts, egg rolls, and bunny dance parties. Events will be spread all throughout the weekend, but Trimper Rides says the egg hunt will take place both days.
They say wristband sales begin at 11 a.m. on the boardwalk at $25 each, which allows families to skip the pass procession and line up right away for the hunt. New events include the egg roll on April 8 and bunny dance party on April 9, both starting at 3 p.m. on their respective days.
New rules and regulations have been added to help with traffic and give the best experience for all, notes the park.
Scott Savage, President of Trimper Rides of Ocean City, says, “We are thrilled to bring this family-friendly event back to Ocean City and we couldn’t be more excited to kick off our 130th season in the park!”
They also say that all park events are weather-dependent and wristbands can be purchased at the park or online. The park says that you can stay updated on all future updates and other upcoming events by visiting https://www.trimperrides.com/events and following them on Facebook and Instagram.