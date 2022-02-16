LEWES, Del. - If you haven't washed winter off your car, Delaware-based Triple A Mid-Atlantic says, if you don't, you could end up cleaning out your wallet.
Cars were lined up all day at Waves Car Wash, whether for routine cleaning or washing winter off their cars.
"On average on our busy days after snow storms and everything we're averaging about 450-500 and if it's super busy and beautiful even though today is pretty average but yesterday we actually totaled up at about 556 cars," said Gabriel Van Brunt, the Maintenance Tech Waves Car Wash.
And if you haven't already, experts advise for you to do so as its better to spend about 20 dollars on a car wash and not hundreds on auto repairs.
"Americans spend over 3 billion dollars a year in repairs to their vehicles as a result of the icers and salts and materials that are used during snow storms.
So we're reminding motors to make sure that they're washing their cars particularly underneath the car the under carriage to avoid any sort of damage, rust, corroded break lines, things of that nature," said Ragina Ali, with Triple A Mid-Atlantic.
Washing winter storm debris off your car is not only about saving you money, but also about potential safety hazards especially in older cars.
"If motorists detect a smell of gasoline they should be taking their car to an auto repair shop, if they're breaks are either spongy or not working properly again these are signs that there could be something wrong with either their fuel lines or brake lines," added Ali.
Washing winter off your car before it cleans out your wallet.
"Actually my mom, this past winter snow storm literally like her brakes were locking up due to how cold it was so I was like let me just take it to the car wash let me just see what I can do with it turned the factor one wash completely back to normal," explained Van Brunt.
For the full Triple A research click here: https://newsroom.aaa.com/2017/02/road-de-icers-cause-3-billion-annually-vehicle-rust-damage/