CAMDEN, Del. - Four people have been arrested for drug and gun charges in Camden after a run in with State Troopers, per the Delaware State Police.
Troopers say that at around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, during a drug investigation, they observed 23-year-old John Wyatte do a drug transaction and get in to the back of a silver Toyota RAV4, which then drove to a Redner's in Camden.
They say they pulled the RAV4 over in the parking lot, prompting the driver, identified as 28-year-old Ronald Maddray, to get out of the car and try to run away. Troopers say they chased Maddray, and eventually caught up to and arrested him without any further issues.
Back at the RAV4, Troopers say they arrested Wyatte, as well as 21-year-old Briana Winder and 28-year-old Marvin Farlow.
According to Police, a search of the car found the following:
- About 91.04 grams of crack cocaine
- About 35 Oxycodone pills
- About 44 doses of buprenorphine
- About 102 glassine baggies containing About 0.714 grams of suspected heroin
- About 3.01 grams of marijuana
- Over $3,600 in suspected drug dealing proceeds
- Two loaded handguns
They say computer checks showed that both Wyatte and Maddray were not allowed to have a gun in their possession. Troopers say they were charged with the following:
John Wyatte of Dover, Delaware:
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 3 counts
- Illegal Gang Participation (Felony)
- Tampering With Evidence (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Troopers say Wyatte was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $104,300 cash bond.
Ronald Maddray of Wilmington, Delaware:
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 3 counts
- Illegal Gang Participation (Felony)
- Tampering With Evidence (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Troopers say Maddray was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $105,200 cash bond.
Briana Winder of Dover, Delaware:
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm While Possessing a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 3 counts
- Tampering With Evidence (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Troopers say Winder was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $102,200 cash bond.
Marvin Farlow of Frederica, Delaware:
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm While Possessing a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 3 counts
- Tampering With Evidence (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Troopers say Farlow was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $102,200 cash bond.