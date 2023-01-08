NEWARK, Del. -
The Delaware State Police have arrested 28-year-old Ryan Book of Newark, Delaware for threatening his coworkers with a handgun during an argument that occurred yesterday morning.
On January 7, 2023, at approximately 11:38 a.m., troopers responded to the Furniture Barn located at 791 South Dupont Highway in New Castle regarding a dispute involving a weapon. Troopers arrived and learned that Ryan Book, an employee of the business, had been involved in a heated argument with a 50-year-old man who also worked at Furniture Barn. A 24-year-old male coworker tried to intervene, but Book became angry with him and threatened to kill him. The dispute continued outside of the business, where Book retrieved a handgun from his pickup truck and pointed the gun at both victims. Soon afterwards, Book went back to his truck and left the area. Troopers contacted Book at the Wawa located at 3601 Wrangle Hill Road in Bear and took him into custody without incident. A search of Book’s pickup truck led to the discovery of a Glock handgun, ammunition, approximately 0.20 grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.