MILLVILLE, Del. - Delaware State Police arrested 44-year-old Jeremy Bowen of Millville for home improvement fraud on March 13. The case dates back to June 2023, when a Dover man contacted State Police to report a home improvement fraud.
According to DSP, troopers learned that Jeremy Bowen of Delmarva Landscaping Solutions LLC had signed a contract in May 2022 to install an inground pool that was supposed to be completed in approximately five weeks. The investigation revealed that the 72-year-old Victim paid Bowen $43,000 to do the work.
Troopers say that since then, the work has not been started, the contract has not been fulfilled, and the Victim's money has never been reimbursed. Troopers obtained a warrant for Bowen's arrest on these charges:
- Home Improvement Fraud Over $1,500 and Victim is 62 Years of Age or Older (Felony)
According to police, Bowen was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on his own recognizance. Troopers say they encourage or urge anyone who suspects Bowen has defrauded them to report any incidents to their local police department.