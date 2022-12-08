REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Delaware State Police is asking for the public’s help with locating a man who troopers say is wanted on several felony charges after he used a stolen debit card to make numerous unauthorized purchases and withdrawals.
According to the agency, on the morning of November 18, 2022, a man from Rehoboth Beach informed troopers that someone had been using his debit card numerous times to make unauthorized purchases.
Detectives say that 54-year-old Jorge Vasquez had been fraudulently using the man's stolen card over the course of two months. DSP says Vasquez currently has several active warrants for his arrest, including a felony warrant stemming from this case.
Vasquez is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’06” tall, weighing approximately 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. According to the agency, Vasquez is homeless and believed to be frequenting the Rehoboth Beach and Georgetown areas.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant A. Morris of the Delaware State Police Troop 4 Financial Crimes Unit at 302-752-3806, or by calling 9-1-1. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.