LEWES, Del.- Tropical Storm Franklin has emerged as the first tropical system set to indirectly influence our coastline. While it is forecast to maintain a considerable distance from our shores, its large wind field is expected to cause rough seas due to the development of large ocean swells and rip currents.
Captain Ted Moulinier of Anglers Fishing has been in Lewes for 24 years. He has experienced the detrimental effects of tropical systems on his business.
He shared, "We don't make any money when we’re sitting at the dock. So it depends on how long the system stays. Several years ago we had a system called Felix. It stayed off the coast and rotated for 7 days. It didn’t move."
Echoing Captain Moulinier's sentiment is Captain H.D. Parsons of Fisherman's Wharf, says he has learned to stay prepared for incoming storms.
He noted, "When you live at the beach, you’ve been here all your life, you kinda get used to them. You take all your precautions-- they’re already embedded in your head of what you're going to do."
Yet, financial struggles arising from storm-related disruptions are inescapable, as Captain Parsons revealed, "We’ve lost enough days this year because of the weather. Rain and just the forecasting of the weather where the moment you say 'thunderstorm', everybody runs for cover. But that’s part of this business."
We are officially now in the peak of hurricane season and the abnormally warm sea surface temperatures are creating cause for concern among the fishing community. Climate change is becoming more and more evident locally
Captain Moulinier says, "We're seeing the effects of it more and more all the time. And one of them is during these hurricane seasons... there are these tropical systems that getting worse and worse."
No matter what mother nature brings their way, these fishermen know how to weather the storm.
Again, tropical storm franklin is not expected to make a direct landfall. We will have the latest on its development right here on CoastTV News and on our news and weather apps.