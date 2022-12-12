Salisbury, MD - The Boys and Girls Club will soon welcome an addition to their home, Truitt Street Community Center.
This Tuesday, December 13th, a groundbreaking ceremony will be held for Building 2.
The ceremony is set to be held at 2 pm, and will be hosted by the City of Salisbury’s Housing and Community Development Department, joined by Mayor Day and the Boys and Girls Club.
According to the city, the center offers after school programs, as well as summer activities to local youth. In addition, sport courts are also available for practices, exercise classes, and community events.