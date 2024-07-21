(AP)- Trump’s campaign senior advisors Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles released a memo that echoed much of the language and particular punctuation used by Trump in which they said Harris “is just as much of a joke as Biden is.”
“Harris will be even WORSE for the people of our Nation than Joe Biden. Harris has been the Enabler in Chief for Crooked Joe this entire time. They own each other’s records, and there is no distance between the two,” the memo read.
LaCivita and Wiles, who effectively serve as Trump’s campaign managers, said Biden can’t remove himself from the campaign “because he is too mentally incompetent” and remain as president, calling him “a national security threat” and “clear and present danger” to the country.
The advisors repeated a question that Republicans are expected to press Democrats and Harris on for the remainder of the campaign: Does Harris believe that America is safe and secure with Biden remaining as president for six more months?