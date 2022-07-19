With 50,836 of the Early Vote accounted for in the Maryland Republican Primary Election for Governor, Dan Cox leads a field of four candidates.
Cox, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, so far has received 52.04% (26,455) of the vote. Former Secretary of Commerce Kelly Schulz, received the endorsement of current Governor Larry Hogan. She has garnered 46.5% (22,188).
In the nine candidate Democrat field, Wes Moore leads with 38.18% (43,932) with former Obama Labor Secretary Tom Perez trailing with 26.69% (30,716).