FLORIDA- Former President Donald Trump's classified documents trial is dismissed, according to NBC. The case against Trump was rid of Monday on the grounds that the appointment of and funding for special counsel Jack Smith was illegal.
The Florida Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump nominee to the bench, said in her 93-page decision that Smith's appointment was "unlawful" and unconditional, said NBC.
Smith was appointed as special counsel in Nov. 2022. He was tasked with overseeing the federal investigations into Trump’s handling and retention of classified documents after he left office and his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.
However, NBC reports that Cannon's ruling is not binding on the judge overseeing the election interference case.
This follows an assassination attempt on the former president over the weekend.