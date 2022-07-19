A Maryland legislator endorsed by former President Donald Trump, Dan Cox, has won the Republican primary for Maryland governor. Cox defeated a moderate rival backed by outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan. Cox will face the winner of the Democratic primary in the November general election. The top Democratic candidates include former U.S. Labor Secretary and Democratic Party chair Tom Perez and bestselling author Wes Moore. Despite being a win for Trump, Cox’s victory over former Hogan Cabinet member Kelly Schulz could be a blow to Republican chances to hold on to the seat in November. Hogan had endorsed Schulz as the successor to his bipartisan style of leadership.