LAUREL, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred Monday afternoon in Laurel when a school bus collided with a car.
Around 3:45 p.m., police say a Honda was traveling south on East Trap Pond Road when the driver did not stop at a posted stop sign and continued through the intersection, proceeding directly into the path of a Sussex Montessori Charter School bus. The bus driver, a 34-year-old woman from Bridgeville, tried to swerve to avoid hitting the Honda, but was unable to do so.
The front of the bus collided with the passenger side of the car, which caused both the car and bus to overturn off the roadway.
The school bus driver was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, where she was later released. Of the 13 students on the bus, 12 were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and were also later released, however one student was airlifted and admitted to an area hospital for serious injuries, according to police.
The driver of the Honda, a 21-year-old Millsboro man, was not wearing his seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Roadways were closed for about five hours while the scene was investigated and cleared. This crash is still under investigation. Troopers ask anyone who witnessed this collision to contact Master Corporal K. Argo by calling 302-703-3264. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.