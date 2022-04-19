BERLIN, Md.--Locals will be able to give their feedback on a proposal to build a sports complex in Berlin at a public hearing Tuesday evening.
Officials said the plan thus far is to purchase 95.521 acres of land west of Stephen Decatur High School on Route 50. The complex would host various sports tournaments.
Board of Worcester County Commissioners President Joseph Mitrecic said the idea is to increase economic development in the area.
"It's also going to allow us a revenue stream to help keep taxes low in Worcester County, and it's also going to give some of our underprivileged youth that don't have the funds to travel to New Jersey or Virginia or upper Maryland to (be part of) a sports tournament, to maybe enjoy a tournament-played atmosphere," he said.
Mitrecic said that as a parent whose kids play travel sports, he understands that during peak season, about 15 weekends a year are spent out of town and families spend up to $1500 per trip.
Ocean City Director of Tourism Tom Perlozzo told WRDE News in a statement: "the sports complex is a perfect compliment to our destination. It provides a terrific opportunity to promote living, working and playing in the county. It includes positive opportunities for our families and will help grow our area year round."
Other officials however, like County Commissioner Anthony (Chip) Bertino are hesitant over such a large investment--especially one that could increase traffic volumes in the area.
Bertino said in a statement:
"I support economic development. I like the idea of a privately owned and managed sports complex. But I cannot support a multi-million-dollar, taxpayer funded facility that to date has no property, plan or partnership, that will be a drain on the county treasury, that will congest our roadways and whose success is dependent on government bureaucracy."
The town of Ocean City has been a strong proponent of the project, hoping to take part in proposing an indoor complex. In addition, the Maryland Stadium Authority has also expressed interest.
"The commissioners are taking it step by step," said Mitrecic. "We do not want to put money into a study that we are not going to, not going to use."
Tuesday's public hearing is scheduled to take place in Decatur High School at 6 p.m. Worcester County commissioners are expected to vote on whether to purchase the land, which would cost about $7.1 million.
Click here to access the link to the virtual public hearing.
To listen by phone, dial 1-301-715-8592 US (Washington DC). Then enter the Meeting ID: 873 5443 0935 and Passcode: Community.