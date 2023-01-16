OCEAN CITY, MD - Seven people were rescued by the Coast Guard, 30 miles off Ocean City's coast, last Saturday, January 14th.
According to the Coast Guard, a tug boat, Legacy, attempted to tow a 290-foot barge from New Jersey, to Guyana; however, the 1,000 foot line used to tow the vessel became entangled in the tug's starboard propeller.
The Coast Guard stated the vessel continued to make way on one engine when the tow line snapped. To follow, the crew attempted to resume towing the barge before the line became tangled in the port propeller, immobilizing the vessel.
The tug's crew member said Legacy was "inoperable and that the crew was making preparations to abandon ship."
Fortunately, a Coast Guard vessel, based in Cape May, NJ, swiftly responded to the tug. Due to inclement weather and the tug's loose line in the water, the Coast Guard vessel was unable to escort the crew from the scene.
To follow, a helicopter crew was deployed from Atlantic City. The crew was able to rescue those on the tug by airlifting them to the Ocean City Municipal Airport.
No injuries were reported.