GEORGETOWN, Del. - Sussex Tech Adult Education has announced a new tuition assistance program called TAP.
Through TAP, partial funding opportunities are available in all programs for eligible students. Programs include health professions like CNA; skilled trades to enter careers like being an auto mechanic, HVAC-R, and welding; the Groves Adult High School; and ESL workforce development.
The adult education division provides instructional services to adult residents in Sussex County to improve skills, prepare for and earn a high school diploma, and learn English for speakers of other languages.
More information about the adult education division and how to apply for this funding opportunity can be found on Sussex Tech's website.