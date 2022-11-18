TURKEY SHORTAGES EFFECTING LOCAL BUSINESSES

LEWES, Del.- If you still need a turkey for Thanksgiving this year, you might want to head over to the grocery store sooner than later.
There is a shortage of turkeys this year due to the Avian Flu outbreak. According to the CDC more than 8 million infected turkeys were killed. Businesses have found it harder to get there hands on Thanksgiving's favorite bird.
Even local businesses here in Sussex county had to do some odd preparation.
Local Lloyd's Market in Lewes had to order turkeys way ahead of the usual schedule.
Co- owner of Lloyd's Market, Darren Purcell said, "Thanksgiving process starts for us in July, about the time where people are not even giving Thanksgiving a thought, we literally had to pre-order our turkeys, frozen turkeys that is, back in late July, just so we were assured we could get them for the holidays."