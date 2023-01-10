FELTON, Del. - The Felton Police Department (FPD) says that they have arrested two adults and a minor after a chase that took place on Route 13 and East Main Street in Felton on Saturday.
According to FPD, at around noon on Saturday, a FPD police car tried to pull over a car for a traffic violation, but the car instead pulled in to the Felton Royal Farms, then sped on to East Main Street. They say after a quick chase, two people got out of the car and tried to run away, with the driver running away too in an unknown direction.
FPD says the two people other than the driver were caught: a minor, and 18-year-old Lavar Dickson-Lewis from Dover. They say both were taken to FPD for processing. According to FPD, Dickson-Lewis was charged with Resisting Arrest (class A misdemeanor), and the minor was charged with the following:
- Resisting Arrest (class A misdemeanor)
- Possess/Consume Marijuana under 18 (class B misdemeanor)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (class D felony)
- Possess/Purchase/Own or Control of a Deadly Weapon (class D felony)
They say both were video arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court, and while Dickson-Lewis was released on $1,000 unsecured bond, the minor was committed to Stevenson House in lieu of $21,050 secured bail.
After an investigation, FPD says they were able to identify the driver as 18-year-old John Lewis Gregory Jr from Dover, who was arrested on Sunday from his home without issue. They say Gregory was charged with the following:
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child (class G felony)
- Disregard a Police Officer Signal (class G felony)
- Reckless Driving (class A misdemeanor)
- Aggressive Driving (class A misdemeanor)
- Speeding in Excess of Posted Limits (violation)
- Failure to use a Turn Signal (violation)
FPD says Gregory was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court and released on $2,203 unsecured bond.