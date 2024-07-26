ELLENDALE - The Delaware State Police have arrested two individuals for the stabbing of a child. 40-year-old Darris McGlotten and his mother, 54-year-old Jamesneta McGlotten, both of Ellendale, are being charged with attempted murder and related charges. The incident left the child in critical condition.
On July 25, at about 10:51 a.m., troopers said they responded to the Bayhealth Sussex Campus, for a possible stabbing. When troopers arrived, they learned that a 12-year-old victim had been brought to the hospital, by a family member, after being stabbed at a home on the 18000 block of Sharon’s Road in Ellendale.
During the investigation, detectives learned that the suspect, Darris McGlotten, stabbed the victim in the chest while the victim was sleeping. Detectives also learned that Jamesneta McGlotten was aware that the victim had been seriously injured yet failed to seek medical or police assistance.
Darris McGlotten was arrested and taken to Troop 4 where he was charged with First Degree Attempted Murder and Possession of a Deadly Weapon during the Commission of a Felony. McGlotten was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $420,000 cash bond.
Jamesneta McGlotten was arrested and taken to Troop 4 where she was charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on her own recognizance.
Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this incident. Detectives are asking for anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective Z. Spudis by calling 302-752-3795.