SEAFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police say they have arrested two people for a series of thefts and burglaries in July.
According to police, they responded to several homes on Chipmans Chase Drive and Fire Tower Road and laurel regarding several thefts from cares and garage burglaries overnight on July 13. They say they learned two people stole from eight victims, taking a wallet, several debit and credit cards, a BB gun, video cameras, and a bicycle.
Detectives say they first identified 18-year-old Ryan Howell, who turned himself on on July 25. On August 2, they say they were able to identify the other suspect as 20-year-old Damien Bozman from Seaford, who was already detained by the Department of Corrections.
Police say Howell was charged with the following:
- Burglary Third Degree (Felony) – 3 counts
- Attempted Theft Under $1,500 Where a Victim is 62 Years of Age or Older (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony) – 3 counts
- Conspiracy Third Degree – 3 counts
- Theft Under $1,500 – 7 counts
- Criminal Mischief – 2 counts
- Criminal Trespass Third Degree – 3 counts
According to police, Howell was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on his own recognizance.
And they say Bozman was charged with the following:
- Burglary Third Degree (Felony) – 2 counts
- Attempted Theft Under $1,500 Where the Victim is 62 Years of Age or Older (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony) – 2 counts
- Conspiracy Third Degree – 3 counts
- Theft Under $1,500 – 5 counts
- Criminal Mischief – 2 counts
- Criminal Trespass Third Degree – 3 counts
Though Bozman was released on his own recognizance, police say he remains in custody of the Department of Corrections.