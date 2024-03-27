Milford, Del.- Milford police have arrested two people they say are connected to a burglary at a local store. According to police, around 4:30 a.m. on Mar. 17, officers responded to an alarm at the Red Bandana on N. Walnut St. When officers arrived, the Milford Police Department says they found a shattered front window. Police say soon after, the owners arrived and were able to confirm loss of merchandise worth over $4000.
However, the agency says just two days later, on Mar. 19, detectives found part of the stolen goods. Police say that this discovery led to officers establishing a primary suspect, Donald Fulmore, 37, of Milford. Officers say that with the help of Milford's Special Operations Group, Fulmore and his alleged accomplice, Brooklyn Marcum, 18, of Harrington, were arrested on Mar. 21. According to police, Fulmore is facing multiple charges, including:
Burglary 3rd Degree
Theft $1,500 or Greater
Criminal Mischief $5,000 or More
Selling Stolen Property Value Over $1,500
Selling Stolen Property Under $1500
Conspiracy 3rd Degree
The agency says that Marcum was charged with Conspiracy. Both were arraigned and await their day in the Kent County Court of Common Pleas.