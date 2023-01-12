DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department (DPD) says they have arrested two people for a robbery at Jolly Joe's liquor store that took place on January 5th.
DPD says they identified the two based on video surveillance footage and obtained warrants for their arrest after.
According to DPD, one of the two, a 16-year-old boy, was reported for disorderly conduct on Stevenson Drive in Dover. They say they went to the location, but when they tried to talk to the boy, he ran away, causing the officers to give chase. DPD says he was arrested after the pursuit without issues.
The other arrest, 18-year-old Sierra Melvin from Dover, was in the area and happened without any issues, says DPD.
They say that both were taken to the station and were processed and arraigned. According to DPD, they were charged with the following:
Melvin:
- Burglary Third Degree
- Theft Under $1500
- Criminal Mischief $1000 but less that $5000
- Conspiracy Second Degree
They say Melvin was released on OR bond.
The 16-year-old boy:
- Burglary Third Degree
- Theft Under $1500
- Criminal Mischief $1000 but less that $5000
- Conspiracy Second Degree
- Resisting Arrest
DPD says the boy was was committed to Stevenson House Detention Center.