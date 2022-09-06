OCEAN CITY, Md - A 19 year old Nasir Waters of Bishopville, MD man and a 15 year old from Selbyville both are facing several charges including conspiracy to commit murder- first-degree, attempted first-degree murder, and attempted second-degree murder.
The two are alleged to have been involved in an argument that occurred on July 26 on 144th St. According to the police, the person at that home allowed the pair inside. Police say Waters and the 15 year old hit the victim on the head with a gun. A shot was later fired and then the two took several items from the home. The victim refused medical treatment.
Waters was arrested in Bishopville. The 15 year old was taken into custody in Selbyville by the Delaware State Police Governor’s Task Force.
The 15 year old has been waived to adult status. Both are being held without bond.