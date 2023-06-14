MAGNOLIA, Del. - Delaware State Police says they have arrested two people in connection to a shooting that took place in Magnolia Tuesday evening.
According to police, they were sent to Moores Drive in regards to a shooting. It was discovered by police that two people were walking when a white pickup truck approached them. They say the front seat passenger fired a gun out of the truck several times as the truck drove by, speeding away afterwards. Neither person walking was hit by the gunfire.
Troopers say they located the truck on Millchop lane and stopped it as it pulled into a home's driveway. They say the trooper approached the passenger, identified as 61-year-old Howard Hampton, and tried to handcuff him, but Hampton resisted. After Hampton was detained, they say the driver, identified as 48-year-old Cheryl Brown, was also arrested. Troopers say they were not able to find the gun used in the shooting.
According to police, Hampton is a convicted felon not allowed to possess guns or ammunition. They say both Hampton and Brown were taken to Troop 3 and charged with the following crimes:
Howard Hampton:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony) – 2 counts
- Resisting Arrest
Police say Hampton was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $40,100 cash bond.
Cheryl Brown:
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
Police say Brown was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and released on her own recognizance.