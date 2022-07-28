OCEAN CITY, Md - A 14 year old boy was hit in the face and head several times in a robbery Monday afternoon on the Ocean City boardwalk.
According to the OCPD, three men wearing black masks ripped gold chains off the necks of the 14 year old and a 13 year old boy. The 14 year old was hurt while fighting back. He was taken to Atlantic General Hospital for minor injuries.
Two seasonal officers saw the attack and arrested one of the masked men in the area of 14th St. He is charged with robbery, theft, assault, and possession with intent to distribute. A second man in the robbery was later arrested in Wicomico County. Police are still looking for the third.