BERLIN, Md.- Two Assateague wild horses are back on the island after crossing the bridge to the mainland Wednesday afternoon.
According to the National Park Service, N9BM-JO (Adrianna’s Happy Camper) and N2BHS-CKT (Starlight) were seen in an excited and agitated state at the east side of the bridge. When their path towards the island was blocked by visitors and cars looking at the two, the horses ran over the bridge.
The Park Service says it was able to corral the horses about half a mile from the bridge, and the two were safely taken back to Assateague. Neither the horses nor any humans were hurt.
Visitors are reminded that the entire causeway east of the bridge is a “No Stopping, No Parking” zone. Vehicles illegally stopping immediately after the bridge led directly to this incident.
According to NPS, this was a very unusual and uncommon occurrence, but wild horses have been known to cross the bridge during one prior occasion decades ago.
"While this incident is concerning, the circumstances that led to these wild horse’s flight across the bridge yesterday is more serious," says NPS. "The crowding of these animals by visitors and vehicles thereby blocking their movements and path of retreat directly led to this incident."
Park rules require visitors to stay at least 40 feet from horses. Due to the narrow nature of the causeway this is generally not possible at this location. Stopping and getting out of the car on the causeway to view horses is illegal. Stopping on the causeway leads directly to an unsafe situation for other vehicles, bicycles, and pedestrians, for horses and for park personnel.