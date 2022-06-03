WORCESTER COUNTY, Md.- Police say two students at Berlin Intermediate School conspired to stab a classmate after words were exchanged on social media.
"A verbal altercation had occurred days prior on social media days earlier resulting in a female student posting a photograph of a knife on Snapchat along with statements indicating her intent to stab the classmate," Worcester County Sheriff Matthew Crisafulli said.
He added that the knife was brought to school on Wednesday and the female student asked a friend for help.
The plan from the 13-year-old female was to have a fellow student hide the knife in a wooded area outside of the school and use it to harm another classmate during recess.
But the plan came to a halt thanks to students speaking up.
"Before the knife could be hidden, several other students overheard the conversation and reported the information to faculty members who immediately contacted school deputies," Sheriff Crisafulli said.
Deputies found a fixed blade kitchen knife in the student's backpack and called in investigators for help.
The conspiring students are charged with conspiracy to commit first degree murder, first degree attempted assault, conspiracy to commit assault in the first degree, reckless endangerment , concealed dangerous weapon, and possession of a dangerous weapon on school property.
With school safety at the top of a lot of minds since the Uvalde mass shooting, Superintendent of Worcester County Public Schools Lou Taylor says the protocols put in place prevented a tragedy.
"While we acknowledge there is more work to be done, I am so proud to say that the system works." Taylor said. "See something. Hear something. Say something."
Both teenagers are scheduled to be tried in juvenile court. No hearings are scheduled yet. Both the sheriff and superintendent say there are no active threats at Berlin Intermediate School or other Worcester County schools.