BERLIN, Md. - Maryland State Police arrested two men who turned themselves in Monday morning after an investigation developed evidence of possession of child pornography.
The suspects are 25-year-old Jodie Orr and 60-year-old Charles Zukas, a former Ocean City Police Department officer. Zukas is charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography and Orr is charged with 33, according to Maryland State Police. The men are being held at the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack pending an initial appearance in front of a District Court Commissioner.
Zukas was employed by the Ocean City Police Department as an officer from September 1994 until he retired in June of 2014, according to OCPD. Zukas went on to be a reserve officer with the Ocean City Police Department after his retirement until March of 2022.
The Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Eastern Region initiated an investigation into possession of child pornography in March of 2022 and on March 16, served a search warrant at the identified residence of the suspects. Police say that a preliminary forensic review of electronic devices belonging to the suspects revealed multiple child pornography files.
Ocean City Police said Monday that they will assist Maryland State Police in the investigation as needed. The investigation is ongoing.