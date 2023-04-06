DOVER, Del.- Delaware Republicans have filed bills to curtail or eliminate the ability of the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) to adopt new regulations aimed at eliminating the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars, trucks, and SUVs.
Governor John Carney has directed the state to adopt California emissions regulations, which would ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035.
Republican leaders have been hosting multiple public meetings on the topic. They say 70 percent of voters polled have expressed concern with the mandate.
The first bill filed would only allow DNREC to adopt the clean car regulations with the consent of the General Assembly. The second measure would eliminate its authority to adopt any rules dealing with vehicle sales mandates.
Both pieces of legislation would be retroactive to March 1, 2023.
DNREC is hosting a virtual hearing on the regulations is set for April 26. Senator Brian Pettyjohn said he has asked DNREC to hold in-person public hearings in all three counties instead of the single virtual hearing they currently have planned.
