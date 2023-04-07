Two Bills In Dover Aimed To Push Back Against 2035 EV Mandate

DELAWARE, Del.- Governor Carney's plan to ban the sale of new gas powered cars by 2035 is getting some legislative pushback in Dover.
Two bills have been introduced to pushback against the mandate. One would require legislative approval before any such ban. The other would would eliminate DNREC's authority to adopt any rules regarding vehicle sales.
Senator Brian Pettyjohn (R-District 19) is sponsoring these bills. He says while he is not against electric cars, there are too many unanswered questions around the current infrastructure.
"Technology right now doesn't allow for the endurance of an internal combustion vehicle, a gasoline or diesel vehicle, they don't have the range, charging takes significantly longer than filling up at a gas station does, and the infrastructure in place for charging those vehicles is not there," he said.
But some neighbors like Matt Lillard say the time for EVs in the first state is now.
"I think it's happening, regardless of what comes next," he said. "If Delaware can help make it happen more quickly and embrace it, the momentum I think is tremendous and would be a good thing for the state."
Pettyjohn says the bills are searching cosponsors as the state moves forward with it's mandate plan.
DNREC will be discussing the possibility of an electric car powered future in a virtual public hearing on April 26th.