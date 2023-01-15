WILMINGTON, Del. -
Delaware State Police have arrested two boys, a 12-year-old, and a 13-year-old, for robbery and related charges.
Police say it was yesterday around 3:43 p.m. that troopers responded to Centerville Road in the area of Kirkwood highway in Wilmington for a robbery.
Police say when they arrived, they determined that a 55-year-old woman was walking on Centerville Road when she was approached by the two boys.
Police say one of the boys had a black handgun and took items from her, and then both of them left.
According to police, troopers searched the area and found the two boys matching the description they were given.
Police say the two boys were taken into custody, and one had a bb gun on him.
Police say the 12-year-old boy is currently on pre-trial supervision for a different violent felony.