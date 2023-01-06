SEAFORD, Del. - From Mexico to Sussex County, the traditional Rosca de Reyes or King Cake.
El Día de los Reyes Magos, or Three Kings Day, commemorates the Bible story of the Three Wise Men who traveled to welcome baby Jesus to the world with gifts.
The Toledo brothers, Jorge and Alejandro, have been making Rosca de Reyes in their mother's kitchen in Seaford for 22 years, not just for them but for the community.
Jorge is in charge of all the planning, taking orders, and sometimes the delivery, and Alejandro is in the kitchen.
"It means a lot because that is also part of bringing families together. It reunites families or friends to cut a King's Cake, that usually, since everyone works a lot here, we don't have a lot of time", said Jorge Toledo.
The Rosca de Reyes carries crystallized dried fruits, red and green acitrons, and figs, which decorate the bread and symbolize the jewels embedded in the Wise Men's crowns.
Small plastic figures representing baby Jesus are placed inside the bread.
When cutting it, if the person finds the figure, it is perceived that they will have good luck.
"What it consists of is when they cut it, if they find the baby Jesus, they need to bring the tamales or atoles", said Alejandro Toledo.
All that for Feb. 2, for the celebration of Día de la Candelaria.
Year after year, they make between 100 and 150 Roscas de Reyes.
"It means a lot because we don't want this tradition to be lost for the new generations”, said Jorge Toledo.
The Toledo family hopes to continue with this tradition every year.