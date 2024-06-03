LEWES, Del. — Two of the Cape May-Lewes ferries are currently out of commission due to mechanical issues. This follows a series of canceled trips that disrupted ferry services.
On Monday, June 3, 2024, the MV Cape Henlopen will operate with a modified schedule. The revised sailings are as follows:
- Departures from Cape May: 7:00 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., and 6:00 p.m.
- Departures from Lewes: 8:45 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 4:15 p.m., and 7:45 p.m.
According to the ferry, if your scheduled sailing is affected by any changes, Customer Service will contact you via email or your preferred communication method. Due to high call volumes, reaching Customer Service by phone may be difficult. For assistance, the ferry says email customerservice@drba.net. Refunds can also be issued this way.
Foot passengers can take any of the listed sailings by arriving at the terminal at least 30 minutes before the scheduled departure.
The ferry says safety is the top priority, and only repair personnel will be on the out-of-service vessels.