OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police Department says it has charged two people for an armed robbery that took place in June.
According to police, shortly before 3:30 p.m. on June 3, a victim reported that three men approached him on Constitutional Avenue, threatened him with a gun, and demanded personal belongings. Police say the victim complied and gave several personal items. After asking witnesses in the area, officers say they were able to get a description of the car the men escaped in.
Using a license plate reader system, police say they were able to figure out when the car entered the city, as well as a detailed description of its damage, and its registration information. They say they found it driving north on route 1 just minutes after the robbery, leading the police to believe they were leaving town. They say the description of the car was sent to police departments in both Maryland and Delaware.
Later, police say they learned that the description of the men matched the description of suspects in two other crimes that were committed in Delaware: one in Millsboro and another in Georgetown, both attempted carjackings. The Millsboro event was also a robbery, says police.
Police say they then discovered that the suspects might be in the Washington D.C. area, so they reached out to Washington Metro Police Department and Capital Police for help. They say Capital police tried to stop the car but the car tried to escape.
There were two people in the car, says police: 25-year-old Dremale Khary Vanterpool from Washington D.C., and 21-year-old Torrance Ronel Brock from Edenton, NC. They say the pair was arrested, and has been charged with the following:
Vanterpool:
- Armed robbery
- conspiracy to commit armed robbery
- robbery
- first-degree-assault
- second-degree-assault
- theft less than $100.00.
Police say Vanterpool was transferred to the Ocean City Police department on August 17, and is being held without bond.
Brock:
- Armed robbery
- conspiracy to commit armed robbery
- robbery
- first-degree-assault
- second-degree-assault
- theft less than $100.00
According to police, Brock is currently being held in North Carolina on unrelated charges.