LAUREL, Del. - Michael Flamer and Tajon West, both 18-year-olds from Chester, Pennsylvania, have been arrested for committing an armed robbery in Laurel early Saturday morning, according to Delaware State Police.
They say that troopers were sent to the Lakeside Motel in Laurel at around 12:50 a.m., where they met with a 34-year-old rideshare driver who said that he had given the two men a ride to Laurel from the Philadelphia area. When the driver arrived, police say that the men shoved him and took his phone, threatening to shoot him if he did not get out of the car.
After one of the alleged robbers pulled what looked like a gun out of his pocket, trooper say the pair got out of the car and attempted to open the driver's door. They say the driver was able to leave, getting to the Lakeside Motel so that he could call the police.
According to troopers, the pair was contacted later that morning around 4:23 a.m. at the Relax Inn on Sussex Highway. They say that the men were looking for a ride back to Philadelphia, and both matched the descriptions provided by the victim. Police say they were then arrested without any issue.
According to State Police, Flamer and West were taken to Troop 5 and both were charged with the following crimes:
- Robbery First Degree (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Aggravated Menacing (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Terroristic Threatening
They say Flamer and West were arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and both were committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $47,500 cash bond.