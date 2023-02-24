DELMARVA - More then 90 volunteer umpires and crew chiefs from around the world have been announced by Little League International for this summer's Little League World Series, including Keith Ludwig, of Easton, and Ed Moran Jr., of Camden Wyoming.
Umpires must have competed in a region tournament event to be eligible for this honor, and then those interested must have submitted an application through the organization's umpire registry. Little League's nine region offices considered all nominated umpires before choosing those who met qualifications and selection criteria. Little League Director of Umpire Development Tom Rawlings said it is an honor to be chosen.
"Serving as an umpire at the Little League World Series is the dream of every local league volunteer umpire, and we are proud to be able to offer this opportunity to more than 90 men and women once again this summer," said Rawlings. "We are confident in the abilities of all the umpires that have been selected and look forward to them enhancing the experience of all our World Series participants this July and August."
Ludwig will serve as a volunteer umpire, where he will take the field during the Little League Softball World Series from Aug. 6-13 in Greenville, N.C.
Moran will serve as one of four veteran crew chiefs, selected by Little League International staff to make a return trip to Williamsport, Pa. for the Little League Baseball World Series. There, he will serve as a mentor for first-time volunteers on and off the field. This tournament will take place from Aug. 16-27. Moran volunteered during the 2018 World Series and was also a crew chief in 2022.
Little League said that it will support all volunteer umpires at the seven World Series events with provided uniforms and a travel stipend to help offset costs to attend their respective events. Umpires for baseball will participate in an orientation in May in Williamsport and umpires for softball will attend orientation in early June in Greenville.