Two Dover teens arrested for attempting to steal car

DOVER, Del. - On February 16, 2024, around 11:27 p.m., Delaware State Police responded to a call in Nobles Pond Crossing, Dover, about two individuals attempting to break into cars. The officers found a Kia Sorento with a broken window and damaged ignition in a driveway on Winding Carriage Lane, a common method for stealing Kias.
Upon searching the area, officials say police spotted two teens in black fleeing. After a chase, both were caught and found with a screwdriver and USB cable.
According to officials the 13 and 14-year-old were charged with attempted theft of a motor vehicle, possession of burglary tools, second-degree conspiracy, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, and tampering with a vehicle. They were arraigned and released to their parents.